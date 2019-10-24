Syrian Arab Republic: WFP Syria North-Eastern Syria Emergency Situation Report #5, 24 October 2019

2019/10/24 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Food Programme
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
In Numbers
155,000 people internally displaced
8,400 people displaced cross-border to Iraq
286,500 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance
580,000 people targeted for WFP general food assistance in October
Highlights
• The situation in north-eastern Syria remains tense and unpredictable. However, significant IDP return movement has been reported to some areas, despite continuing reports of sporadic population displacement.
• Population movement across the border to Iraq is accelerating, and at least 8,400 refugees have now crossed the border since 09 October.
• WFP has so far reached 286,500 people with emergency food assistance, including 125,600 people in Al-Hasakeh and 160,900 people in ArRaqqa governorate.
Situation Update
• WFP is following the situation on the ground closely following the 22 October announcement of a RussianTurkish Memorandum of Understanding on north-eastern Syria. The situation on the ground remains tense and unpredictable, and the full humanitarian implications of the agreement are as of yet unclear.
• A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated in Qamishli on 23 October, with some injuries but no casualties reported. WFP is monitoring the security situation to ensure the safety of its staff at the Qamishli Field Office.
• Following significant IDP return movements, the total number of internally displaced now stands at some 155,000 as of 23 October, according to OCHA.
• Significant population displacement has been reported from the city of Menbij in northern Aleppo governorate towards the towns of Jarabulus and Izaz. WFP is monitoring the reported population movement and any resulting humanitarian needs closely.
• The strategic M4 highway connecting Aleppo and eastern Syria remains closed, and WFP and its transporters are using alternate supply routes to reach the affected areas.
• Population movement across the border from northeastern Syria to Iraq has accelerated significantly in recent days. As of 23 October, more than 8,400 Syrian refugees have crossed the border. WFP Iraq is providing food assistance upon arrival to northern Iraq and has so far assisted some 7,300 refugees from north-eastern Syria since 09 October.
