Iraqi Interior Ministry on high ahead of October 25 protests

2019/10/24 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Interior Ministry put all forces on high alert to secure institutions and public and private properties ahead of October 25 protests
The coordinating committees responsible for the demonstrations in Iraq, has previously set 25 this month as the date for renewed protests while announcing 23 demands.Activists in Baghdad say that the stop of the demonstrations came because of the brutality of repression, which left in five days more than 120 dead and nearly 6,580 wounded, as well as hundreds of detainees.A statement spread on social networking sites, that demands of our demonstrations after the ِArbaeen visit on the 25th of this month will not be service demands because it is imposed on the state to provide as it is the most basic rights of the citizen.
