Dozens of Iraqi protesters flock to Tahrir Square

2019/10/24 | 13:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Dozens ofIraqi protesters are flocking to Baghdad's Tahrir Square, a security sourcesaid Thursday.In statementsto The Baghdad Post, the source said that dozens of demonstrators began toflock to Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, in preparation for a waited demonstrationon Friday."Thiscame amid tight security," he said, adding that "there are no road blocksset up in the vicinity of Tahrir Square."