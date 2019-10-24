عربي | كوردى


Dozens of Iraqi protesters flock to Tahrir Square

Dozens of Iraqi protesters flock to Tahrir Square
2019/10/24 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Dozens of

Iraqi protesters are flocking to Baghdad's Tahrir Square, a security source

said Thursday.



In statements

to The Baghdad Post, the source said that dozens of demonstrators began to

flock to Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, in preparation for a waited demonstration

on Friday."This

came amid tight security," he said, adding that "there are no road blocks

set up in the vicinity of Tahrir Square."

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW