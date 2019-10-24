Dozens of Iraqi protesters flock to Tahrir Square

2019/10/24 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Dozens of
Iraqi protesters are flocking to Baghdad's Tahrir Square, a security source
said Thursday.
In statements
to The Baghdad Post, the source said that dozens of demonstrators began to
flock to Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, in preparation for a waited demonstration
on Friday."This
came amid tight security," he said, adding that "there are no road blocks
set up in the vicinity of Tahrir Square."
