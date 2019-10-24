Home › Baghdad Post › Russia to Send 276 military staff, 33 units of military hardware to Syria

Russia to Send 276 military staff, 33 units of military hardware to Syria

2019/10/24 | 14:40







Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by video conference to the leader of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.







Shoigu told the SDF head that Russia will increase the number of its military police near the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported. The two men also discussed the implementation by Kurds of a Russian-Turkish Syria deal announced on Tuesday.







Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border on Wednesday under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Russia will send a further 276 military policemen and 33 units of military hardware to Syria in a week, Russia's RIA news agency cited a defense ministry source as saying on Thursday.Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by video conference to the leader of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.Shoigu told the SDF head that Russia will increase the number of its military police near the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported. The two men also discussed the implementation by Kurds of a Russian-Turkish Syria deal announced on Tuesday.Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border on Wednesday under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.