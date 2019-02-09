Seven Kurds possibly lost at sea after denied entry to Europe: official

2019/02/09 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Seven Kurds are stuck at sea in the Mediterranean after being denied entry into several European countries, confirmed an official who described their condition as "dire.""We were called by seven migrants asking for help from us to shelter them in one of these [European] countries," Ari Jalal, head of the Kurdistan branch of the Iraqi Migrants Federation, told Rudaw on Saturday. One of the migrants was able to call their office last night, he explained, alerting them to the situation. "Their names are with us. They are from Erbil, Raniya, and Qaladze," Jalal added. "Their condition is dire from what we heard from them. They have even been beaten up by some people."He said their exact location is not clear, but they have been at sea for several days. Jalal said they were trying to get the migrants’ location so they can alert the closest authorities, but they have lost the connection. The Kurdish authorities have informed officials in the European Union and were told the migrants have not landed in any European nation yet. Thousands of people from the Kurdistan Region have travelled to Europe, both legally and illegally. Many have lost their lives in the sea between Turkey and Greece.The story of the group of seven now possibly lost at sea is not clear. Jalal said they appeared to have tried a different route and may have reached France, but were denied entry or deported. Jalal said he is angry about the confusing situation. "What really angers us is that they are at the moment disconnected from us and we do not know where they are,” he said. Last week, three Kurdish children from Erbil died when their boat capsized in the waters between Turkey and Greece.European nations have been trying to stop the flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, especially via the dangerous sea routes.
