NGC updates on Gas Production in Kirkuk

2024-11-13 04:05:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, Mr. Ezzat Saber Ismail, announced that North Gas Company's investment in associated gas has reached 410 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF). During his field supervision of scheduled maintenance at the NGC facilities in Kirkuk, Mr. Ismail said the company is producing around 410 MMSCF […]

