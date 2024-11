2024-11-13 04:05:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Basra Oil Company (BOC) has opened the first phase of a new fuel depot at the West Qurna 1 field. The depot, with a storage capacity of 800,000 liters, was opened by Mr. Asaad Aboud, Director of the West Qurna 1 Field Operations. Mr. Aboud explained that the current storage capacity of […]

