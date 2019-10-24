عربي | كوردى


Pentagon expresses concern over Turkey’s 'unwarranted' incursion in Syria

2019/10/24 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has lashed out at Turkey for its

military assault across the border on Syrian Kurdish fighters today.Speaking at the German Marshall Fund, Esper said Turkey's 'unwarranted'

invasion into Syria jeopardises gains made there in recent years as the US-led

coalition and allied Syrian Kurdish forces battled the Islamic State group.Turkey, he said, is 'heading in the wrong direction,' and is getting

closer to Russia.'Turkey put us all in a very terrible situation,' he said, adding that

Ankara needs to return to being the 'responsible ally' it has been in the past.



His comments come on the heels of President Donald Trump's announcement

yesterday that the US is lifting sanctions on Turkey after the NATO ally agreed

to permanently stop fighting Kurdish forces in Syria.

