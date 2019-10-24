Home › INA › Head of HJC and US ambassador discuss Iraqi and foreign terrorists in Syria

Head of HJC and US ambassador discuss Iraqi and foreign terrorists in Syria

2019/10/24 | 16:35



INA – BAGHDAD







Head of High Judicial Council – HJC Faeq Zidan and the US ambassador to Iraq Mathew Toler discussed the recent updates in Iraq and the region to make sure that the constitution is well applied and the law to be above everything else.







They also discussed the cases of the Iraqi and foreign terrorists in Syria and the way they must be held into account according to the law.



















