PM Al-Sudani meets President Barzani for high-level outstanding on government formation, stalled issues

2024-11-13 11:25:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime MinisterMohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Erbil, on Wednesday.

PM Al-Sudaniarrived in the capital of Kurdistan Region, earlier today to discuss theformation of a new government in the region and to seek resolutions forlongstanding contentious issues.

Upon hisarrival, he was welcomed by the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) PrimeMinister, Masrour Barzani.