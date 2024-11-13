Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › PM Al-Sudani meets President Barzani for high-level outstanding on government formation, stalled issues

PM Al-Sudani meets President Barzani for high-level outstanding on government formation, stalled issues

PM Al-Sudani meets President Barzani for high-level outstanding on government formation, stalled issues
PM Al-Sudani meets President Barzani for high-level outstanding on government formation, stalled issues
2024-11-13 11:25:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime MinisterMohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Erbil, on Wednesday.

PM Al-Sudaniarrived in the capital of Kurdistan Region, earlier today to discuss theformation of a new government in the region and to seek resolutions forlongstanding contentious issues.

Upon hisarrival, he was welcomed by the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) PrimeMinister, Masrour Barzani.

Continue following on Shafaq News