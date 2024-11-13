Gold declines in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-11-13 12:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices recorded a downward trend in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the wholesale price of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street was recorded at 542,000 IQD per mithqal (equal to five grams), with a purchase price of 538,000 IQD.

The price of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 512,000 IQD for sale and 508,000 IQD for purchase.

As for rIn jewelry shops, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 545,000 and 555,000 IQD, while the price for Iraqi gold ranged between 515,000 and 525,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 635,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 583,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 557,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 477,000 IQD.