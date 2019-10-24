Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq imposes curfew in three districts in Diyala

Iraq imposes curfew in three districts in Diyala

2019/10/24 | 18:10







The curfew was imposed in the districts of al Wajih, Muqdadiya and Abu Saida, according to reports from local security sources.







There is a fear of retaliation or disorder after an unidentified man shot and killed Abu Saida's local council leader, Saad Sereiwi, and his son.







Another unidentified person shot and killed the director of the Abu Saida district, Harith al Rubaie.



