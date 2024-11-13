CBI auctions +$280 million on Wednesday

2024-11-13 14:45:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi CentralBank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $280 million in the currencyauction on Wednesday.

According to an official statementby the Bank, the CBI sold $281,979,344 during today's auction.

The Bank covered these transactionsat a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits,international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while therate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollar sales were directedtowards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and documentarycredits, amounting to $272,779,344 representing 97% of the total amount,compared to cash sales, which amounted to $9,200,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars,while 12 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange andbrokerage companies participating in the auction was 15 companies.