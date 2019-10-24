Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Iraqi Red Crescent mobilizes 400 volunteers from the first aid teams to support the health institutions tomorrow

Iraq: Iraqi Red Crescent mobilizes 400 volunteers from the first aid teams to support the health institutions tomorrow

2019/10/24 | 18:15



Country: Iraq



Starting from the humanitarian purposes of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and its work during the gatherings and the presence of crowds in all the events and occasions, the IRCS has prepared a plan in order to cover the first aid services and the relief requirements for citizens during the demonstrations, the plan has included mobilizing more than 400 volunteers from the first aid teams to provide help in the urgent situations, also supporting the medical crews in the hospitals with first aid and a number of ambulances, the IRCS has announced its preparedness to equip the volunteering citizens who wish to provide help with first aid kits.



