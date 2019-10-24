Home › INA › Minister of Interior orders to secure the TV channels offices

Minister of Interior orders to secure the TV channels offices

2019/10/24 | 18:20



INA – BAGHDAD







Minister of Interior Tahir al-Yasiry met US Ambassador to Iraq Mathew Toler on Thursdya.







Al-Yasiry asserted the importance of Iraq and US relations and the means to enhance the mutual cooperation.







He also presented the work and effort exerted to protect the citizens and the public possessions in addition to the important role that the MOI forces can provide in terms of security and internal stability.



















