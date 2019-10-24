Iraq: Increasing numbers of Syrian refugees to Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

2019/10/24 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
24 October 2019 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, visited Bardarash camp on Wednesday, 23 October. The camp in Dohuk Governorate recently reopened to host incoming refugees from Syria.
Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert thanked the authorities for facilitating the movement of refugees into Bardarash camp and commended the work of the humanitarian response teams. “They have made a tremendous effort, working around the clock to help those in need.”
She also expressed great concern: “The number of refugees is growing and the camp will soon reach its maximum capacity of 11,000. Further support from the international community is urgently needed.”
With new refugees arriving on a daily basis in increasingly high numbers, the camp’s population has more than doubled in the last four days and now shelters approximately 10,000 people. UNHCR and partners are providing basic services in Bardarash camp, including tents, food, and core relief items such as mattresses, blankets, and hygiene kits. Facilities are being expanded to give all newcomers access to sufficient water, showers and latrines. Healthcare and protection services are being provided, including the identification of unaccompanied or separated children and people with specific needs. Refugees with family members in the Kurdistan Region are allowed to join them in their towns and communities after registration.
“The Kurdistan Region authorities have been key in welcoming these refugees and addressing their immediate needs,” said Ayman Gharaibeh, UNHCR Representative in Iraq. “It has not been easy given the pace of arrivals, and we urgently need to identify and start preparing new camps to receive more people.”
