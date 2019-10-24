عربي | كوردى


Sairoon calls on security forces to protect the protesters

Sairoon calls on security forces to protect the protesters
2019/10/24 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Sairoon parliamentary block called on the security forces to protect the protesters and the public possessions, during a press conference on Thursday.



Sairoon also called on the protesters to maintain the peaceful protests and exchange flowers with the security forces that are protecting them.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW