Sairoon calls on security forces to protect the protesters

2019/10/24



Sairoon parliamentary block called on the security forces to protect the protesters and the public possessions, during a press conference on Thursday.







Sairoon also called on the protesters to maintain the peaceful protests and exchange flowers with the security forces that are protecting them.



















