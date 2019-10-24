Home › INA › Joint Ops: No roads blocking in Kirkuk and the city is stable

Joint Ops: No roads blocking in Kirkuk and the city is stable

2019/10/24 | 21:55



INA – BAGHDAD







Commander of Forward Headquarters of Joint Ops General Saad Harbiya announced on Thursday that the roads in Kirkuk are open and there is no blocking.







“There is no curfew and all the inside and abroad roads are open in addition to the stable and secure situations in the province,” said general Harbiya.



















