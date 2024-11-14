New Weekly Shipping Service between UAE and Iraq

2024-11-14 06:05:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) is launching a new weekly feeder service between Jebel Ali in UAE and Umm Qasr in Iraq, with the aim of strengthening its coverage and connectivity in the Middle East. Known as the Iraq Feeder Service (IQF), the company says the new route will complement PIL's flagship […]

