Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq declares state of emergency, as protests expected on Friday

Iraq declares state of emergency, as protests expected on Friday

2019/10/25 | 00:25



Apart from announcing the state of emergency, the Interior Ministry also urged the security forces to exercise restraint during the expected protests.



People are said to take to the streets in Baghdad and other major cities on Friday to protest against corruption, poor public services, and unemployment. It’s expected that protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and his government.



Protests staged earlier this month resulted in the killing of over 100 people, while nearly 6,000 others were injured.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Iraqi government has declared the state of emergency ahead of the planned demonstrations expected to take place on Friday.Apart from announcing the state of emergency, the Interior Ministry also urged the security forces to exercise restraint during the expected protests.People are said to take to the streets in Baghdad and other major cities on Friday to protest against corruption, poor public services, and unemployment. It’s expected that protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and his government.Protests staged earlier this month resulted in the killing of over 100 people, while nearly 6,000 others were injured.