Kurdish President Barzani on Al-Sulaymaniyah’s 240th anniversary: Our source of pride
2024-11-14 10:30:29 - From: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the people of Al-Sulaymaniyahon the 240th anniversary of the city’s founding, describing it as the"capital of culture and the city of literature, art, and sacrifice."
Al-Sulaymaniyah is one of the fourprovinces in the Kurdistan Region, including Halabja, Duhok, and the capital,Erbil.
Barzani stated, "Al-Sulaymaniyahis one of the most prominent names in the cultural and political history of theKurdish people, always a source of respect and pride for our people."
"I wish continuous developmentand prosperity for this ancient city, along with further progress, peace, andstability for Al-Sulaymaniyah and all of Kurdistan,” the President added.