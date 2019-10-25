عربي | كوردى


Security forces prevent protesters reach Iranian consulate in Najaf

2019/10/25 | 15:35
Security forces deployed heavily around the Iranian consulate in Najaf to prevent the arrival of protesters.



Security forces erected blocks and checkpoints in front of thousands of demonstrators who gathered in the Revolution of the Twentieth  area in the center of the city, to prevent them from reaching Sadr Square, where the governorate building and its council.



According to eyewitnesses, security forces are trying to restrict the movement of protesters and maintain their presence under the bridges of the Revolution of the Twentieth  area. They are intensifying the security deployment of riot police in the vicinity of the Iranian consulate near the gathering of protesters, and in the outer perimeter of the buildings of the province and its council surrounded by concrete barriers and barbed wire. 





