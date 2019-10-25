Syrian Arab Republic: UNICEF Whole of Syria Crisis Situation Report - September 2019 Humanitarian Results

2019/10/25 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Children's Fund
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
Situation in Numbers
In Syria
5 million
# of children affected
11.7 million
# of people affected
(HNO summary, 2019)
UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$ 294.8 Million
Funding Status
US$ 156.6 Million
Highlights:
In the northeast of the country, an estimated 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, are reported to have been displaced since the start of the military operations on 9 October. Despite ongoing UNICEF and partner response, the needs across the region remain significant, stretching existing capacities. UNICEF has prepared a response plan to meet the potential needs of 500,000 people in the northeast over the next 3 months.
The humanitarian situation remains alarming across northwest Syria where the effects of conflict continue to have a devastating impact on the lives of an estimated four million people (over 1.7 million children). Since April over 400,000 people from northern Hama and southern Idleb Governorates fled their homes.
In Rukban camp, in the south of the country, UNICEF participated to a joint United Nations (UN) and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy which delivered humanitarian services to some 3,000 families (over 12,000 people) in the make-shift camp, including life-saving nutrition supplies.
• Overall the Humanitarian Appeal for Children for the Whole of Syria response remains critically underfunded (47 per cent funding gap). Additional funding, especially long-term flexible in nature is needed to ensure that children through Syria continue to receive the needed life-saving humanitarian assistance.
Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs:
The humanitarian situation remains alarming across northwest Syria where the effects of conflict continue to have a devastating impact on the lives of an estimated four million people (over 1.7 million children). Following the announcement of a ceasefire on 31 August, local sources continued to report isolated airstrikes and sporadic shelling along the frontlines in southern Idleb Governorate. Although the reduction in airstrikes has been witnessed, the severity of the humanitarian needs in northwest Syria continues to be alarming. Hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured due to airstrikes and shelling since late April. In this period, more than 400,000 people from northern Hama and southern Idleb Governorates fled their homes to escape from violence and to access essential services to survive towards nearby areas. Humanitarian needs are deepening across northwest Syria; the need for shelter, WASH, non-food items as well as food assistance is being frequently reported at camps and by local authorities hosting the displaced. UNICEF and partners continued to respond to the needs of both displaced and host communities in and outside camps. The 2019/2020 academic year stared on 21 September after a three-week delay. Unconfirmed reports indicate that half of the schools in non-state armed groups -controlled parts of Idleb Governorate are damaged, destroyed or hosting internally displaced persons and will therefore not be available for learning purposes. It is estimated that half of the school-aged population of Idleb is impacted (over 300,000 children).
Northeast Syria (NES) remains one of the most complex operating environments in the country, due to a combination of ongoing hostilities, weather-related hazards and population movements. In September, explosive remnants of war, improvised explosive devices and Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant sleeper cells continued to threaten the lives of civilians. Currently, 1.65 million people need humanitarian assistance in NES; the largest site in the northeast is the Al-Hol camp in Al-Hassakeh, which currently hosts some 68,600 people (over 90 per cent are children and women). Recently, the camp administration has been discussing guidelines for return procedures for unaccompanied and separated children, UNICEF and partners have supported the initiation of routine immunization services in the camp annex hosting foreign nationals with campaigns ongoing for measles, polio, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination. In mid-October, winterization distributions will begin, while procedures for medical referrals remain challenging despite ongoing advocacy. Additionally, acts of violence continue to be reported in the camp. An estimated 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, are reported to have been displaced since the start of the military operation on 9 October. Despite ongoing UNICEF and partner response, the needs across the region remain significant, stretching existing capacities. UNICEF has prepared a response plan to meet the potential needs of 500,000 people in the NES over the next 3 months, with analysis of needed resources and supplies.
In the South of the country, between March and September 2019, an estimated 18,787 people departed Al-Rukban camp, situated at the border with Jordan, towards Homs Governorate, where UNICEF and partners are providing multi-sectoral services to the returnees. Early in September, UNICEF participated to a joint United Nations (UN) and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy which delivered humanitarian services to some 3,000 families (over 12,000 people) in the make-shift camp. Through the convoy UNICEF delivered life-saving nutrition supplies for women and children (including high energy biscuits, plumpy dose and plumpy nuts). Additionally, some 283 medical consultations were carried-out. Late in September, another joint UN and SARC team supported a departure convoy for 329 people who were willing to be relocated from Rukban to Homs and from there to their area of origin. Plans are underway to support additional families who wish to leave Rukban in October.
