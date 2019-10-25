Home › Baghdad Post › U.S. to strengthen troop presence near Syrian oil fields

U.S. to strengthen troop presence near Syrian oil fields

2019/10/25 | 17:20



“The United States will maintain a reduced presence in Syria to deny ISIS access to oil revenue,” Esper told a news conference at NATO, referring to Islamic State militants, saying the steps would include “some “mechanized forces” in Deir al-Zor, Syria’s oil region, east of the Euphrates.



He also said Turkey had captured some escaped militants.



