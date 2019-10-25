Russia, Syria deploy forces to Syrian-Turkish border

2019/10/25 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russian forces patrol near the main Kurdish city of Qamishlo in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), October 24, 2019. Photo: AP
QAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— Damascus and Moscow deployed extra forces Friday to Syria’s border with Turkey, even as Washington partially reversed a drawback to boost its own military presence near key Syrian oil fields.
The United States earlier this month announced a pullout from Syrian Kurdistan, the Kurdish region in northeast Syria, allowing Damascus, Ankara and Moscow to carve up the Kurds’ now-defunct autonomous region.
Turkey and its Syrian proxies on October 9 launched a cross-border attack against Kurdish areas, grabbing a 120-kilometre-long (70-mile) swathe of Syrian land along the frontier.
The deadly incursion killed hundreds and caused 300,000 people to flee their homes in the latest humanitarian disaster in Syria’s brutal eight-year war.
This week, Turkey and Russia struck a deal in Sochi for more Kurdish forces to withdraw from the frontier on both sides of that Turkish-held area under the supervision of Russian and Syrian forces.
Before dawn Friday, an AFP stringer saw a convoy of hundreds of regime troops arriving in the border Kurdish town of Kobani.
Dozens of soldiers sat atop a truck touting guns and waving Syria’s two-star flag as they made their way into town to a cacophony of honking horns, he said.
“One, one, one, the Syrian people are one,” they shouted.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor relying on sources inside Syria, said 180 vehicles had arrived in Kobane.
Moscow, for its part, said 300 Russian military police had arrived in Syria to help ensure Kurdish forces withdraw to a line 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the border in line with Tuesday’s agreement.
Russian patrols
Near the main Kurdish city of Qamishlo, and AFP correspondent saw armoured cars flying Russian flags head westwards from a regime-held base on a third day of patrols.
Under the Sochi deal, Kurdish forces have until late Tuesday to withdraw from border areas at either end of the Turkish-held area, before joint Turkish-Russian start patrols in a 10-kilometre (six-mile) strip there.
Ankara eventually wants to set up a so-called “safe zone” on Syrian soil along the entire length of its 440-kilometre border, including to resettle some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.
But the Kurds argue that Turkey’s goal is to weaken the Kurdish presence in Syrian Kurdistan by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Sunni Arab refugees.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has made clear it objected to some provisions of the Sochi agreement and it has so far maintained several border positions.
Human rights groups on Friday accused Turkey of already “forcibly” having deported refugees to war-torn Syria in the months leading to its attack.
Fighting between the two sides raged southeast of the Turkey-held zone on Friday despite the truce, the Observatory said.
Near the town of Ain Issa, five members of a family were wounded when a Turkish drone stuck their car, the war monitor said.
Syria’s Kurds have largely stayed out of their country’s civil war, instead building their own institutions and working towards autonomy.
But SDF forces have been a key US ally in the fight against the Islamic State group, although Turkey views them as “terrorists”.
SDF commander-in-chief, General Mazloum Abdi Kobani, has expressed reservations about the Turkish-Russian deal, and says he refuses to leave his people “alone without protection”.
On Wednesday, he said he would be open to a German proposal for international forces to patrol the border area.
The plan was raised at a NATO meeting of defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday.
US to protect oil
General Kobani is expected to visit Washington soon, even as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged the US to hand over the SDF commander, insisting he was a wanted “terrorist”.
After years of fighting IS, the SDF control hydrocarbon-rich areas, including Syria’s largest oil field in Al-Omar in the east.
But the withdrawal of their US backer left them outgunned in the face of attacking Turkish forces, forcing them to seek the return of regime troops.
Late Thursday, however, the United States said it would beef up its presence in the northeast near key oil fields.
“The US is committed to reinforcing our position, in coordination with our SDF partners, in northeast Syria,” a Pentagon official said.
Washington would do so “with additional military assets to prevent those oil fields from falling back to into the hands of ISIS or other destabilising actors,” he said, referring to IS but without providing numbers.
President Bashar al-Assad’s cash-strapped regime is in desperate need of the northeast’s natural resources.
The Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.
11,000 Kurdish male and female fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate the Islamic State “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq.
The Kurds hold tens of thousands of IS suspects and their family members in jails and camps, and they have repeatedly warned the Turkish invasion increases the risk of a mass breakout.
The US pullout has largely been seen as a betrayal of Syria’s Kurds.
Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.
In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.
