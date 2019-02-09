عربي | كوردى
Algeria's ruling FLN picks Bouteflika as presidential candidate
2019/02/09 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Algeria’s ruling party FLN has picked President Abdelaziz

Bouteflika as its candidate for the April 18 presidential election, party

leader Moad Bouchareb said on Saturday, according to Reuters.Bouteflika, 81, who has been in office since 1999 but has

been seen in public only rarely since suffering a stroke in 2013 that confined

him to a wheelchair, is likely to win a fifth term as the Algerian opposition

remains weak and fragmented.He will still need to make a formal announcement, probably

in a letter that will be read on his behalf, before March 3.“We at the FLN we have decided to pick Bouteflika as our

candidate for the April presidential election. Let’s be ready for the

campaign,” Bouchareb told about 2,000 supporters at a sports stadium in

Algiers.“We have chosen him because we need continuity and

stability,” he added.Bouteflika’s poor health had led to months of uncertainty

about whether he would stand for election again.His re-election would offer short-term stability for the

elites of the FLN, the army and business tycoons, and postpone a potentially

controversial succession.But the president will need to find a way to connect with

the North African country’s young population, almost 70 percent of which is

aged under 30.The OPEC oil producer is a key gas supplier to Europe and a

US ally in the fight against terror in the Sahel region.Bouteflika is part of a thinning elite of the veterans who

won independence from France in the 1954-62 war and have run Algeria ever

since.In December, flu meant he was unable to meet Saudi Crown

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Algiers for a two-day visit.His last meeting with a senior foreign official was during a

visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sept. 17. An earlier meeting with

Merkel and a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte were both

canceled.Algeria avoided the major political upheaval seen in many

other Arab states in the past decade but has experienced some protests and

strikes.



Unemployment remains high, especially among young people, many of whom

have left the country to seek better wages and living conditions.The economy has improved over the past year as oil and gas

revenues have picked up, allowing authorities to ease austerity measures

imposed when they halved between 2014 and 2017.Oil and gas earnings account for 60 percent of the budget

and 94 percent of export revenues. But Algeria has around $80 billion of

reserves and almost no foreign debts.Bouteflika remains popular with many Algerians, who credit

him with ending the country’s long civil war by offering former Islamist

fighters amnesty.Supporters say his mind remains sharp, even though he needs

a microphone to speak. The opposition says he is not fit to run again and

several candidates, including a retired general, have said they will challenge

Bouteflika.The government has said it wants to diversify the economy

away from oil and gas, but there has been resistance from those within the ruling

elite to opening up to foreign investment.That has left the economy dominated by the state and firms

run by business tycoons.



