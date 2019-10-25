Masked security forces top demonstrations despite government promises

2019/10/25 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Masked members of the security forces toped the scene of the demonstrations in Iraq, specifically in Baghdad, where they fired live bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators.The government and its ministries and all security formations have promised to protect young people and not to wear the mask during the demonstrations, where Baghdad and a number of central and southern provinces are demonstrating Friday against corruption and quotas and to demand the provision of services and employment opportunities.Sources said that security forces and masked and militias continue to fire tear gas bombs near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.They said the protesters were trying to escape inside the secondary streets to avoid the bombs, adding that the number of casualties so far reached more than 300.
