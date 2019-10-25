Home › kurdistan 24 › Friday's death toll in Iraqi protests surges to 27; Curfew imposed in 7 provinces

Friday's death toll in Iraqi protests surges to 27; Curfew imposed in 7 provinces

2019/10/25 | 23:05



The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights—which operates under the national parliament—said in an evening statement that 21 demonstrators had been killed in clashes between civilians and the security forces or guards at political offices, many of which are government-paid police. They announced that had 1,779 had been injured as well. Reuters later cited local security sources saying that the number had risen to 27.



According to the figures released, the largest number of casualties occurred in Baghdad, where at least eight protesters were killed and close to 1,500 had been injured. In both Maysan and Dhi Qar provinces, six were reported killed, one in Muthanna province, and three in Basra. This adds up to a total of 24; the discrepancy may signify there were three deaths among security forces being counted, but this was not specified.



In Baghdad, riot police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters as they approached the secured part of Baghdad that houses multiple government offices, politicians' residences, and diplomatic missions are located.



Read More: Iraqi protests resume in Baghdad; 2 reported dead, at least 350 injured



A grizzly photo with smoke flowing from the face and back of the head of what appears to be a lifeless male has been widely circulated on social media. Organizers claim it is the result of a tear gas canister being fired directly at a protester in Baghdad. Earlier in the day, Reuters said that Iraqi police and medical sources told them that one fatality resulted from a man being struck in the face by a tear gas canister.



