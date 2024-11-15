Mansour, The Festival Sets Guinness World Records™ Title for The World’s Largest Ball Pit

2024-11-15 18:07:31 - From: Mansour Festival

Abu Dhabi, UAE (November 15, 2024): Mansour, The Festival has officially made history, breaking the Guinness World Records™ title for The World’s Largest Ball Pit. The successful attempt, powered by ADEC, took place on the evening of 14 November at Zayed Sports City and was verified by a Guinness World Records™ adjudicator on-site.

The record-breaking ball pit, spanning 45 metres in diameter and filled with over 2.4 million eco-friendly plastic balls, is set to be a core highlight of the inaugural festival. This interactive installation, complete with various inflatables and games, is poised to captivate visitors and showcases Mansour, The Festival’s commitment to culture, creativity, and entertainment. To put the scale of this activation into perspective, stacking all 2.4 million balls would create a tower as tall as 230 Burj Khalifas. If lined up end-to-end, these vibrant balls would stretch over 400 kilometres, paving a colourful path from Abu Dhabi to the Saudi border, and could cover the floor area of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque twice over.

ADEC, a key force in promoting events in Abu Dhabi, supported the record-breaking attempt as part of its ongoing mission to foster world-class and impactful lifestyle activations and community-driven initiatives. Reflecting on the success of the event, Noura Al Hammadi, General Manager of ADEC, commented: "Seeing Mansour, The Festival set a Guinness World Records™ title is a proud moment for everyone involved. ADEC is committed to bringing unique and engaging experiences to the region, and this achievement perfectly reflects our vision of positioning the UAE as a hub for creativity and innovation."

An official Guinness World Records™ adjudicator was present throughout the attempt, ensuring that all guidelines were meticulously followed. The record-breaking pit, featuring eco-friendly materials and interactive inflatables, exemplifies the festival’s focus on sustainability and entertainment.

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records™, praised the event, saying: "It was a pleasure to witness such an ambitious attempt come to life. Mansour, The Festival showed great attention to detail and dedication, making them truly deserving to be declared Officially Amazing™."

Mansour, The Festival, powered by Abu Dhabi Events Company (ADEC) and presented by Solutions+, with support from Founding Partners Mubadala and Sanad Group, and Associate Partner Strata, embodies a collaborative effort to bring culture, creativity, and entertainment to Abu Dhabi. This unique experience celebrates local talent and marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards a global legacy. This milestone kicks off a series of remarkable experiences, sure to leave a lasting impact on the community whilst setting a high standard for future editions of the festival.