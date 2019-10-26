Iraqi protesters set fire to political party offices in Muthanna province

2019/10/26 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- - Protesters set fire to offices belonging to a Shi’ite political party and a Shi’ite militia group in Iraq’s southern Muthanna province on Friday, police sources said, according to Reuters.
The offices of the Hikma movement and Asaib Ahl al-Haq were set ablaze by protesters in central Samawa city. Security forces attempted to dispel the demonstrators with tear gas.
Iraqi security authorities have imposed a curfew in five provinces on Friday after on the heels deadly clashes between the demonstrators and the police forces.The security authorities have imposed a curfew in Dhi Qar, Basra, Wasit and Muthanna and Babel provinces starting tonight until further notice.According to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR), at least 25 demonstrators were killed and about 2000 others injured during demonstrations in some areas in Iraq.The demonstrations began in Baghdad and a number of Shiite provinces in center and south of Iraq to protest against the deterioration of service and economic conditions, the increasing number of unemployed youth, and the spread of financial and administrative corruption in state institutions and departments.
