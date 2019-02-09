Pirja’s majestic peaks are snowcapped year round

2019/02/09 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The mountain peaks in the Pirja area of Choman hold onto their snow year round, even in summer when the rest of Kurdistan Region bakes in scorching temperatures. They are a tourist destination, drawing skiers in winter and people looking to cool off in summer. Pirja is located in Weza village, Choman, near the border with Iran. The area hosted a winter festival earlier this month.
