Pirja’s majestic peaks are snowcapped year round
2019/02/09 | 23:25
The mountain peaks in the Pirja area of Choman hold onto their snow year round, even in summer when the rest of Kurdistan Region bakes in scorching temperatures. They are a tourist destination, drawing skiers in winter and people looking to cool off in summer. Pirja is located in Weza village, Choman, near the border with Iran. The area hosted a winter festival earlier this month. 





























































