Death toll in Iraq protests rises to over 40 as demonstrations continue

Death toll in Iraq protests rises to over 40 as demonstrations continue

2019/10/26 | 09:35



Demonstrations across the country began calmly on Thursday but quickly turned violent, eventually resulting in the death of 42 people, AFP reported.



The Iraqi Parliament, which announced it would postpone sessions until after the protests, is set to meet on Saturday, AFP said.



Seven Iraqi provinces had imposed curfews on Friday evening “until further notice.”



The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights – which operates under the national parliament – said demonstrators were killed in clashes between civilians and security forces or guards at political offices.



In Baghdad, riot police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters as they approached the secured part of Baghdad that houses multiple government offices, politicians’ residences, and diplomatic missions.



Read More: Iraqi protests resume in Baghdad; 2 reported dead, at least 350 injured



Friday’s chaos followed several days of calm after a week-long wave of deadly protests, which left at least 140 people dead and thousands more injured.



In the days following the first surge of protests, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi attempted to calm demonstrators with promises of reform and a cabinet shuffle.



Read More: Iraq PM says committed to reform, will reveal deadly protest inquiry results 'soon'



