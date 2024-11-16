Erbil launches PHASE 1 of Iraq’s Census

2024-11-16 11:45:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Statistic Directorate in Erbil has announced the start of the first phase of Iraq's nationwide census, outlining its implementation in the Kurdistan Region.

Delzar Hama Saleh, the directorate’s head, stated, “The first phase will continue until November 19, followed by the second phase from November 20-22. The third phase will extend into early December.”

“Approximately 10,000 personnel are involved in the census across Iraq. In Erbil, enumerators will cover 15 districts, 46 sub-districts, 150 villages, and over 537 neighborhoods. The second phase will finalize updated population statistics, while the third will collect responses to a 76-question census form.”

Saleh considered the census “a critical step in updating Iraq’s population database, aiding planning and development efforts.”

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has declared a nine-day public holiday for all civilian and military employees, as well as students at all levels, in areas nd by Article 140. This decision aims to facilitate participation in the census, scheduled for this week.

Political Implications

The census has reignited longstanding tensions between Baghdad and the KRG, particularly over sensitive issues like ethnicity and territorial disputes. Both sides have disagreed on how to address the ethnicity question, a sticking point in past censuses.

Disputed areas, including Kirkuk, remain another source of contention, with concerns about potential demographic shifts impacting resource allocation and political representation. To address Kurdish concerns, Baghdad approved the KRG’s request to base the census on residents’ place of origin rather than their current residence.

Additionally, KRG representatives will be present at data centers in Baghdad to ensure transparency. The census could also help resolve issues stemming from the Baathist-era Arabization policies and clarify the status of disputed areas like Kirkuk.

Modernizing the Process

Iraq is set to conduct its first national census in over two decades, starting November 20, 2024. This comprehensive effort aims to provide accurate demographic data crucial for economic planning and effective policymaking. It will also be Iraq's first development-focused census in 37 years, with the last nationwide census conducted in 1987.

For the first time, digital tools such as tablets will be used for data collection, marking a significant modernization of the process. A two-day curfew on November 20 and 21 will ensure the census runs smoothly, with security forces deployed to protect personnel and equipment.

The census will include Iraqi citizens and non-citizens within the country's borders. Non-citizens will complete a modified questionnaire. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is partnering with Iraq to support this initiative, underscoring its importance for future planning and development.