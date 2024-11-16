President Barzani advocates Peshmerga’s independence, calls for constructive political dialogue

2024-11-16 13:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the importance of maintaining the independence of the Peshmerga forces and other armed forces in the Region, keeping them free from political and partisan conflicts.

In his speech during the graduation ceremony of the fourth cohort of officers at the Qalachwalan Military Academy, Barzani stated, "In the Region, we have a deep and firm belief that the Peshmerga and our other armed forces should be a national and professional institution, independent and free from any political and partisan conflicts. These forces should serve the nation and the people of Kurdistan in all its components."

He added that the Peshmerga forces are "a crucial part of Iraq's defense system, and it is Iraq's responsibility to support and empower them. We are constantly and seriously working to enhance the capabilities of the Peshmerga forces so they can effectively face any challenge and threat, as they have always been the steadfast shield of Kurdistan."

President Barzani highlighted the Peshmerga's significant role in the fight against terrorism and their confrontation with ISIS, "proving their national and historical responsibility with their blood," noting that these forces have "set a unique example of courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation."

Concerning the ongoing threat of terrorism and extremism, he underscored the importance of continued coordination and cooperation between the Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi army, and the Global Coalition, thanking the Coalition for their "support in unifying and organizing the Peshmerga forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government, aiming to create a national force that protects the Region's achievements."

"Although there are challenges and obstacles in the process, and progress is slow, it is moving forward well," he added.

President Barzani pledged to continue the process of reforming and unifying the Peshmerga forces, pointing out that "the complexities of the Middle East threaten the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. We in Kurdistan emphasize the need to keep Iraq away from regional conflicts and problems because Iraq needs calm, stability, and continuous development, not more tensions and conflicts."

He continued, "After a history filled with pain, suffering, and destruction due to successive wars, Iraq now needs stability to utilize its rich resources for reconstruction, development, and improving various sectors of life. The people of Kurdistan and Iraq, in all their regions, deserve a dignified life and more services."

Barzani affirmed that the Region will remain a factor of stability in the region, extending a helping hand to all parties to establish security, stability, and peaceful coexistence. "The experience of decades in the Kurdistan Region has taught us that continuous dialogue, understanding, and negotiation are the only appropriate and correct ways to solve problems and end crises," he said.

He expressed his belief that strengthening cooperation and coordination among all components is the real guarantee for building a democratic federal Iraq that respects diversity and differences and preserves the rights and freedoms of all components.

Considering the sensitive post-election phase in the Kurdistan Region, which saw a successful election with about 70% voter turnout, Barzani called on all winning political parties to "prioritize national interests and engage in serious, responsible, and constructive dialogue to form a strong and effective government."