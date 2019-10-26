UN chief Antonio Guterres scolds Iraqi gov't over protesters' deaths

2019/10/26 | 14:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday criticised Iraqi security forces for killing protesters and appealed for restraint from governments across the world who are under pressure for reform.
In remarks addressing a wave of demonstrations in Iraq and Lebanon but also in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, Mr Guterres said economic issues, especially political corruption, was at the root of public anger.
And though he said no two countries were the same he singled out Iraq for its bad handling of protests earlier this month.
“We deeply regret the number, the large number of people that have been killed,” he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.
“According to our preliminary findings, there were, indeed, substantial violations of human rights that took place and need to be clearly denounced and condemned.”
The UN Assistance Mission to Iraq said on Tuesday said there had been serious abuses by government forces in response to demonstrations between October 1-9.
More than 150 people were killed, mostly in Baghdad, according to the government's own report, also released on Tuesday.
The findings appear to have done nothing to change the behaviour of those involved. Renewed demonstrations in Iraq on Friday claimed the lives of another two dozen people, with forces firing live rounds and tear gas.
