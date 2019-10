Iraq`s Protests Leaves 40 Killed, More Than 2000 Injured

2019/10/26 | 15:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The number of victims of the Iraqi demonstrations in Baghdadand the southern provinces rose to 40 dead and more than 2,300 injured until Saturdaymorning. The Iraqi security of accused whom they called "saboteurs"to exploit the demonstrations and killings, at a time they fired tear gas todisperse the demonstrators at Baghdad`s Tahrir Square.Iraqi media reported the arrival of new militaryreinforcements to Maysan and Basra in the south of the country. The Iraqiauthorities decided to extend the curfew in Karbala and Maysan until furthernotice.The families of those killed in the demonstrations set fireto the headquarters of the militia "loyal movement" in the city ofAmara in southern Iraq.This came after a night spent by the demonstrators insidethe tents erected in the yards of the demonstration in Baghdad and otherprovinces, with slogans condemning corruption and friction with the securitymembers, especially with the imposition of Iraqi security curfew in Dhi Qar,Basra, Missan, Wasit, Muthanna, Babylon and Diwaniyah.According to eyewitnesses, the Iraqi government sentsecurity reinforcements to the yards of demonstrations in most provincescentered around government buildings, and redeployed again, as well as someconcrete barriers and barbed wire around important buildings."The number of victims of the demonstrations to 40 dead,according to Iraqi medical sources said it toll until eight in the morning onSaturday.The previousstatistics documented by the Iraqi Human Rights Commission that the number ofdead demonstrations amounted to 30 people,"8 of them fell in Baghdad, and9 in the province of Maysan, 9 in Dhi Qar, and 3 in Basra, and one in Muthanna.It added that that the number of injured has risen to 2,322 demonstrators andsecurity forces, 1493 of them in Baghdad, 90 in Muthanna, 10 in Wasit, 151 inMuthanna, 301 in Basra, 112 in Diwaniya, 105 in Maysan, and 50 inKarbala."The UNHCR added: “50 government buildings and partyheadquarters were burnt and damaged in the governorates of Diwaniya, Maysan,Wasit, Dhi Qar, Basra and Babil, '' calling on demonstrators to “maintainpeaceful demonstrations and not to prejudice public and private property” andcalled on security forces to “preserve the lives of protesters.”