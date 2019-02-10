PM: Normal life are gradually returning throughout the country

2019/02/10 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi received in his official office French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Barley.
They discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries and support the efforts to stabilize Iraq and fight the remnants of the situation, and the situation in the region.
The Prime Minister expressed his pride in the Iraqi-French relations and thanked him for supporting Iraq in fighting ISIS, security, intelligence and humanitarian cooperation and the affairs of the displaced. He stressed that the normal situation is gradually returning throughout the country. The security forces are committed to the regional and international cooperation is an important factor in eliminating ISIS.
Baghdad - INA
Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi received in his official office French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Barley.
They discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries and support the efforts to stabilize Iraq and fight the remnants of the situation, and the situation in the region.
The Prime Minister expressed his pride in the Iraqi-French relations and thanked him for supporting Iraq in fighting ISIS, security, intelligence and humanitarian cooperation and the affairs of the displaced. He stressed that the normal situation is gradually returning throughout the country. The security forces are committed to the regional and international cooperation is an important factor in eliminating ISIS.