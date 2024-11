2024-11-17 01:20:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Alshiaar Trading And General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the "Rehabilitation Housing Works of 155 units in -Al-Furat Neighborhood /Al-Qaim." Contract value is stated as $323,302.08. (Source: UNGM)

The post Contract for Rehabilitation of Housing in Al-Qaim first appeared on Iraq Business News.