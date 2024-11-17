2024-11-17 01:20:30 - From: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Sunni MPs stall new Iraqi law on Ba'ath-era land transfers Iraq's parliament has once again delayed a vote on a proposed property restitution law that has sparked contention. First introduced in April, the […]

