Iraqi MPs look for alternative site for Saturday`s session

2019/10/26 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Law Coalition MP Alia
Nassif called on Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi to find an alternative
site to hold a setting of parliament to ensure the safety of MPs and ensure the
completion of the quorum.
Nassif said in a press statement: “Convening of Parliament today
is subject to ensuring the safety of MPs, because information received to us
the presence of groups engaged in the Green Zone aimed at targeting MPs."The House of Representatives announced, on Friday, a special
session on Saturday to discuss the demands of the demonstrators and discuss how
to respond to and implement
Law Coalition MP Alia
Nassif called on Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi to find an alternative
site to hold a setting of parliament to ensure the safety of MPs and ensure the
completion of the quorum.
Nassif said in a press statement: “Convening of Parliament today
is subject to ensuring the safety of MPs, because information received to us
the presence of groups engaged in the Green Zone aimed at targeting MPs."The House of Representatives announced, on Friday, a special
session on Saturday to discuss the demands of the demonstrators and discuss how
to respond to and implement