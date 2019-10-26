عربي | كوردى


Iraqi MPs look for alternative site for Saturday`s session

2019/10/26 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Law Coalition MP Alia

Nassif called on Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi to find an alternative

site to hold a setting of parliament to ensure the safety of MPs and ensure the

completion of the quorum.

Nassif said in a press statement: “Convening of Parliament today

is subject to ensuring the safety of MPs, because information received to us

the presence of groups engaged in the Green Zone aimed at targeting MPs."The House of Representatives announced, on Friday, a special

session on Saturday to discuss the demands of the demonstrators and discuss how

to respond to and implement





