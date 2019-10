Iraqi MPs look for alternative site for Saturday`s session

2019/10/26 | 18:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Law Coalition MP AliaNassif called on Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi to find an alternativesite to hold a setting of parliament to ensure the safety of MPs and ensure thecompletion of the quorum.Nassif said in a press statement: “Convening of Parliament todayis subject to ensuring the safety of MPs, because information received to usthe presence of groups engaged in the Green Zone aimed at targeting MPs."The House of Representatives announced, on Friday, a specialsession on Saturday to discuss the demands of the demonstrators and discuss howto respond to and implement