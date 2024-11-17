Iraq Commences Drilling 100th Well at East Baghdad

2024-11-17 04:10:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced the commencement of drilling the 100th well in the East Baghdad Field (Southern Zone). Operated by Midland Oil Company and EBS Petroleum, a body registered in Iraq to conduct the petroleum operations on behalf of China's ZhenHua Oil, this marks Iraq's first horizontally drilled well in […]

