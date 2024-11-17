Iraq News Now

UNDP awards Contract for Water Supply in Salahuddin

2024-11-17 04:10:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad-based Future City Co for General Contracts Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the "Rehabilitation of a main water Conveyor pipe and steel supports in the Aqsu River of Touz - Kifry WTP- Salahuddin Governorate." Contract value is stated as $182,900.76. (Source: UNGM)

