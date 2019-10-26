Home › Baghdad Post › The Iraqi parliament to question Adel Abdul Mahdi soon

The Iraqi parliament to question Adel Abdul Mahdi soon

2019/10/26 | 20:25



The Iraqi parliament intends to question the Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Adel Abdul Mahdi during the coming sessions on the background of bloody protests in parts of the country, according to Shafaq NewsA parliamentary source said that the Parliament Speaker ,Mohammed al-Halbousi informed present MPs before the adjournment of the meeting today that the next sessions will witness voting to cancel the provincial councils, in addition to the interrogation of Abdul Mahdi.The capital Baghdad, the central Euphrates and the Shiite-dominated southern provinces are witnessing bloody protests over the deterioration of service and economic conditions, the growing number of unemployed youth, and the spread of financial and administrative corruption in state institutions and departments.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iraqi parliament intends to question the Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Adel Abdul Mahdi during the coming sessions on the background of bloody protests in parts of the country, according to Shafaq NewsA parliamentary source said that the Parliament Speaker ,Mohammed al-Halbousi informed present MPs before the adjournment of the meeting today that the next sessions will witness voting to cancel the provincial councils, in addition to the interrogation of Abdul Mahdi.The capital Baghdad, the central Euphrates and the Shiite-dominated southern provinces are witnessing bloody protests over the deterioration of service and economic conditions, the growing number of unemployed youth, and the spread of financial and administrative corruption in state institutions and departments.