A meeting between PM and Security Commanders to discuss maintaining security

2019/10/26 | 21:15



INA - BAGHDAD







PM and Chief in Command of Armed Forces Adel Abdul Mahdi held a meeting with the Security Commanders in the federal Police Office.







The attendees discussed the means to follow up with the situations in Baghdad and other provinces as well as developing security and stability and cooperating with the citizens.







The minutes of the meeting in the following video, to watch click here.



















