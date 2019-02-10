PM: The work of the Supreme Council for the fight against corruption does not include any additional expenses or structures

2019/02/10 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said that the government relies heavily on the Supreme Council for Combating Corruption in serving the state and the society, keeping public money and working according to an organized organizational work, and listening to all opinions to form the council.
The meeting was chaired by the Supreme Council for Combating Corruption. The council's task is to coordinate between the supervisory bodies to speed up efforts and shorten the time in order to achieve the objectives, and the work of the Council does not include any additional expenses or structures.
During the meeting, many of the files submitted by the judicial and judicial authorities were discussed and the necessary decisions were taken in addition to defining the mechanisms of the inspectors' work.
