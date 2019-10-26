عربي | كوردى


Death toll rises to 63 during two-day Iraq protests : Officials

Death toll rises to 63 during two-day Iraq protests : Officials
2019/10/26 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

At least 63 people have died in two days of anti-government protests in Iraq’s capital and across its south, a national rights watchdog said Saturday.



The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said the highest tolls from clashes since Friday were in the southern provinces of Dhi Qar and Missan.



Protests in the south have taken a new turn, with demonstrators torching government and paramilitary offices.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW