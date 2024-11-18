2024-11-18 06:25:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A senior Spanish official has said that Spain is cooperating with Iraq to extend the railway from Basra to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh. State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) quotes Alicia Rocío Varela Donoso, Director General of International Trade and Investment for Spain, as saying: "There are very good companies in the field of […]

The post Plans for Rail Link from Basra to Sharm El-Sheikh first appeared on Iraq Business News.