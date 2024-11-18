Record Cement Production at Badoush

2024-11-18 06:25:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi State Company for Cement, part of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has announced a record production milestone at the Badoush Expansion Cement Plant in October. General Manager Engineer Aqeel Abdul Ali Radam highlighted that the plant exceeded its production targets, achieving 89,568 tons of clinker and 76,656 tons of […]

