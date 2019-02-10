عربي | كوردى
US-backed SDF launches 'final battle' against ISIS
2019/02/10 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began an

assault against the final ISIS enclave in eastern Syria on Saturday, aiming to

wipe out the last vestige of the jihadist group’s “caliphate” in the SDF’s area

of operations, reported Reuters.President Donald Trump, who is planning to pull US forces

out of Syria, said on Wednesday he expected an announcement as early as next

week that the US-led coalition operating in support of the SDF had reclaimed

all the territory previously held by the jihadist group.The enclave, close to the Iraqi border, comprises two

villages. ISIS also still has territory in the part of Syria that is mostly

under the control of the Russian- and Iranian-backed Syrian government.Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, told Reuters the

aim of the assault was to “eliminate the last remnants of the terrorist

organization” and called it the “last battle”.He later wrote on Twitter that the battle had started and

the enclave would “be cleared soon”.Bali told Reuters that in the last 10 days SDF fighters had

handled the battle “patiently” as more than 20,000 civilians were evacuated

from the besieged enclave.The SDF, spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, has driven ISIS

out of a swathe of territory in northern and eastern Syria over the last four

years.ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the group’s

“caliphate” in 2014 in territory stretching across Iraq and Syria. But the

group lost its two main prizes – the Syrian city of Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul – in

2017.After capturing Raqqa, the SDF advanced southwards into Deir

al-Zor province, attacking the jihadists in territory on the eastern bank of

the Euphrates River.The remaining ISIS territory in Syria is west of the

Euphrates.Trump said in December he was pulling all 2,000 US troops

out of Syria, saying the battle against ISIS there was almost won.But a top US general said on Tuesday the group would pose an

enduring threat following the US withdrawal, as it retained leaders, fighters,

facilitators and resources that would fuel a menacing insurgency.The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the US

military was preparing to withdraw from Syria by the end of April.A US official confirmed that target date to Reuters, saying

the withdrawal included a pull-out from the US military base at Tanf, near the

Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan.



