US-backed SDF launches 'final battle' against ISIS

2019/02/10 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began an
assault against the final ISIS enclave in eastern Syria on Saturday, aiming to
wipe out the last vestige of the jihadist group’s “caliphate” in the SDF’s area
of operations, reported Reuters.President Donald Trump, who is planning to pull US forces
out of Syria, said on Wednesday he expected an announcement as early as next
week that the US-led coalition operating in support of the SDF had reclaimed
all the territory previously held by the jihadist group.The enclave, close to the Iraqi border, comprises two
villages. ISIS also still has territory in the part of Syria that is mostly
under the control of the Russian- and Iranian-backed Syrian government.Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, told Reuters the
aim of the assault was to “eliminate the last remnants of the terrorist
organization” and called it the “last battle”.He later wrote on Twitter that the battle had started and
the enclave would “be cleared soon”.Bali told Reuters that in the last 10 days SDF fighters had
handled the battle “patiently” as more than 20,000 civilians were evacuated
from the besieged enclave.The SDF, spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, has driven ISIS
out of a swathe of territory in northern and eastern Syria over the last four
years.ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the group’s
“caliphate” in 2014 in territory stretching across Iraq and Syria. But the
group lost its two main prizes – the Syrian city of Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul – in
2017.After capturing Raqqa, the SDF advanced southwards into Deir
al-Zor province, attacking the jihadists in territory on the eastern bank of
the Euphrates River.The remaining ISIS territory in Syria is west of the
Euphrates.Trump said in December he was pulling all 2,000 US troops
out of Syria, saying the battle against ISIS there was almost won.But a top US general said on Tuesday the group would pose an
enduring threat following the US withdrawal, as it retained leaders, fighters,
facilitators and resources that would fuel a menacing insurgency.The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the US
military was preparing to withdraw from Syria by the end of April.A US official confirmed that target date to Reuters, saying
the withdrawal included a pull-out from the US military base at Tanf, near the
Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan.
