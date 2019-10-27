Demonstrators take control of Iranian Consulate in Karbala

2019/10/27 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi
demonstrators have managed to climb up onto the Iranian consulate roof in
Karbala, and hoist the Iraqi flag there.They also
besieged the consulate, chanting slogans against Tehran and militias loyal to
itThe Iranian
regime has lost its power over the minds of the Shiite Iraqis. It’s finally
happening!The death
toll from protests this month has soared to 220, including dozens killed since
Friday.
The demonstrations first erupted on October 1, with protesters railing against
government corruption and unemployment, while a second wave broke out late
Thursday.The latest round of demonstrations has been notably violent, with 63 people
killed and more than 2,000 wounded over just two days, according to the Iraqi
Human Rights Commission.Three protesters were killed in the capital Baghdad on Saturday, with medics
and officials reporting trauma wounds sustained by tear gas canisters lobbed at
demonstrators.
