Demonstrators take control of Iranian Consulate in Karbala
2019/10/27 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi

demonstrators have managed to climb up onto the Iranian consulate roof in

Karbala, and hoist the Iraqi flag there.They also

besieged the consulate, chanting slogans against Tehran and militias loyal to

itThe Iranian

regime has lost its power over the minds of the Shiite Iraqis. It’s finally

happening!The death

toll from protests this month has soared to 220, including dozens killed since

Friday.



The demonstrations first erupted on October 1, with protesters railing against

government corruption and unemployment, while a second wave broke out late

Thursday.The latest round of demonstrations has been notably violent, with 63 people

killed and more than 2,000 wounded over just two days, according to the Iraqi

Human Rights Commission.Three protesters were killed in the capital Baghdad on Saturday, with medics

and officials reporting trauma wounds sustained by tear gas canisters lobbed at

demonstrators.

