Demonstrators take control of Iranian Consulate in Karbala

2019/10/27 | 01:05



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Iraqidemonstrators have managed to climb up onto the Iranian consulate roof inKarbala, and hoist the Iraqi flag there.They alsobesieged the consulate, chanting slogans against Tehran and militias loyal toitThe Iranianregime has lost its power over the minds of the Shiite Iraqis. It’s finallyhappening!The deathtoll from protests this month has soared to 220, including dozens killed sinceFriday.The demonstrations first erupted on October 1, with protesters railing againstgovernment corruption and unemployment, while a second wave broke out lateThursday.The latest round of demonstrations has been notably violent, with 63 peoplekilled and more than 2,000 wounded over just two days, according to the IraqiHuman Rights Commission.Three protesters were killed in the capital Baghdad on Saturday, with medicsand officials reporting trauma wounds sustained by tear gas canisters lobbed atdemonstrators.